A reading of our letter to the White House on boys’ and men’s health
A reading of our letter to the White House on boys’ and men’s health

James L. Nuzzo
Jan 22, 2024
Transcript

Dear listeners,

On January 9th of this year, the Coalition to Create a White House Council on Boys and Men, headed by Dr. Warren Farrell, published an open letter addressed to the President and First Lady of the United States, calling for more attention to boys’ and men’s health issues. The letter is available online and also displayed below. As a member of the Coalition, and one of the architects and co-authors of the letter, I thought I would read it aloud here.

James L. Nuzzo
