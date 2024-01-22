A reading of our letter to the White House on boys’ and men’s health

Dear listeners,

On January 9th of this year, the Coalition to Create a White House Council on Boys and Men, headed by Dr. Warren Farrell, published an open letter addressed to the President and First Lady of the United States, calling for more attention to boys’ and men’s health issues. The letter is available online and also displayed below. As a member of the Coalition, and one of the architects and co-authors of the letter, I thought I would read it aloud here.

How to Support to The Nuzzo Letter

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you.