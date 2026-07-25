The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Tom Golden's avatar
Tom Golden
1d

Great stuff yet again Jim! Wow, I was surprised to see the DV article with Hines be published in the Journal for Men and Masculinities! That may be the first time I have ever agreed with an article in that journal! LoL Thanks too for the mention!

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John Barry's avatar
John Barry
14h

I never would have known there is so much interesting material out there right now without you collating all of it. Thank you James.

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