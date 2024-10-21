Women in Congress
Graph of the Week
This week’s graphs, courtesy of a report by the Center for American Women and Politics, illustrates the proportional representation of male and female members of the United States (U.S.) Congress from 1917 to today.
Key Points
• The U.S. Congress is made up of the Senate and House of Representatives.
• The Senate consists of 100 members (two from each of the 50 U.S. states).
• The House of Representative consists of 435 members (based on population size of each of the 50 U.S. states).
• Every two years, including this year, one-third of the Senate is up for election, while all 435 seats in the House are up for election.
• As shown in the graphs, the number of women serving in the U.S. Congress has increased over time, particularly since the early 1990s.
• Women now make up about one-quarter of the U.S. Congress.
• Women serving in Congress are more likely to be Democrat than Republican.
• For the 2023-2025 term, 25 women have been serving in the Senate (25%) (top graph). They include 15 Democrats, 9 Republicans, and 1 Independent.
• For the 2023-2025 term, 126 women have been serving in the House of Representatives (29%) (bottom graph). They include 96 Democrats and 34 Republicans.
Source: Center for American Women and Politics. History of Women in the U.S. Congress. 2024.
