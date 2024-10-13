This week’s graph, courtesy of a report by the National Center for Health Statistics, illustrates the number of workplace injury deaths in the United States in 2021 (most recent report).

Share

Key Points

• In 2021, a total of 4,840 individuals in the United States died from an injury at work.

• The number of males (4,389) who died from a workplace injury was nearly 10 times higher than the number of females (451) who died from a workplace injury.

• In 2021, males made up 90% of deaths caused by injuries sustained at the workplace.

Source: Murphy SL, Kochanek KD, Xu JQ, Arias E. Deaths: Final data for 2021. National Vital Statistics Reports; vol 73 no 8. Hyattsville, MD: National Center for Health Statistics. 2024.

Share

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.