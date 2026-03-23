Australia's Manosphere Guide for Teachers

On March 12, 2026, ABC News in Australia published an article titled, “Teachers, schools given handbook to combat misogynistic behaviour in classrooms.”

The article highlighted a new guide published by Australia’s National Research Organisation for Women’s Safety and Monash University titled, “An Introductory Guide to the Manosphere and the Impacts for Young People, Teachers and Schools.”

In this video, Tom Golden and I dissect the guide, highlighting its many flaws. Our discussion ties back to my recent essay/podcast, “Australian Research Council Funds Biased Project on “Anti-Women” Movements,” and to Tom’s recent essay, “The Manosphere Study That Reveals Academic Panic.” See also Janice Fiamengo’s recent essay, “Masculinity Experts “Map the Manosphere” and Find Nothing Good.”

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