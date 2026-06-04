The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Celebrating Masculinity's avatar
Celebrating Masculinity
4h

Excellent analysis. Thank you James.

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Andy's avatar
Andy
9h

The style is called Corporate Memphis. I think it was originally used by tech companies but (self-identifying) progressive groups seem to have taken a liking to it. I hate it!!!

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