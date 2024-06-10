Graph of the Week is an opportunity to share recent data graphs of potential interest. Readers are encouraged to comment on and share the graphs.

This week’s graph illustrates the numbers of males and females in the United States who died from unintentional drowning between 2019 and 2022.

Source: Clemens T, Moreland B, Mack KA, Thomas K, Bergen G, Lee R. Vital Signs: Drowning Death Rates, Self-Reported Swimming Skill, Swimming Lesson Participation, and Recreational Water Exposure — United States, 2019–2023. MMWR Morb Mortal Wkly Rep 2024;73:467–473.

