The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
1h

Brillaint breakdown on the 2023-24 spike in homelessness. The unsheltered vs sheltered split especially is telling since its where safety net access becomes most transparent. I've seen a few outreach programs in Detroit that work primarily withunsheltered men and the barriers to getting them into shelters are way more complex than just capacity.

Reply
Share
Andrejus Antoninovas's avatar
Andrejus Antoninovas
5h

and another one :(.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 James L. Nuzzo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture