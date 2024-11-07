Dr. James L. Nuzzo was recently interviewed on The Victor Dalziel Show. Topics of discussion included Ayn Rand, a woman president, romantic realism in movies, the current academic research grant system, and crowdfunding for research. The interview is available on Rumble.

Share

Related Content at The Nuzzo Letter

SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER

If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!

If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.