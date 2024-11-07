Interview on The Victor Dalziel Show
Crowd-Funding Academic Research
Dr. James L. Nuzzo was recently interviewed on The Victor Dalziel Show. Topics of discussion included Ayn Rand, a woman president, romantic realism in movies, the current academic research grant system, and crowdfunding for research. The interview is available on Rumble.
Related Content at The Nuzzo Letter
Announcing a funding drive for research into childhood sex differences in muscle strength
SUPPORT THE NUZZO LETTER
If you appreciated this content, please consider supporting The Nuzzo Letter with a one-time or recurring donation. Your support is greatly appreciated. It helps me to continue to work on independent research projects and fight for my evidence-based discourse. To donate, click the DonorBox logo. In two simple steps, you can donate using ApplePay, PayPal, or another service. Thank you!
If you prefer to donate to a specific project, please see the Go Fund Me page for my current research on sex differences in muscle strength in children.
Announcing a funding drive for research into childhood sex differences in muscle strength
Thanks for reading The Nuzzo Letter! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.