On June 27, 2026, United Nations (UN) Women published the below post on X regarding the earthquake in Venezuela. I retweeted their post saying: “UN Women’s misandry on full display in this post. UN Women believes that women and girls should be ‘placed at the center of rescue efforts and immediate humanitarian response’ in Venezuela.”

My comment brought widespread attention to UN Women’s post, which now been viewed over 290,000 times. X users with large followings then began retweeting UN Women’s post, adding their own commentary.

Lisa Britton said: “You call for women and girls to be placed at the center of rescue efforts? What about men and boys? Oh, they’re not as important… Gotcha. Keep striving for “gender equality” The TinMen said: “What? Women and girls shouldn’t be ‘placed at the centre’ of disaster relief. You should be centring those most in need.” Phil Mitchell said: “Rescue efforts predominately carried out by men? You often call for & encourage gender equality while simultaneously promoting privilege & gender inequality. Seriously, engage in some reflection about your social media posts.” William Costello said: “@UN_Women coming out as benevolently sexist?”

Critical comments from a wide range of X users then began piling up. Below are some of the tamest examples of the over 750 comments that UN Women received.

Father X commented: “So to be at the center of rescue efforts requires a person to be of the right gender?? You’re openly calling for gender discrimination. Do you wonder why people look at you as bigots? Do you have any awareness that the women who need rescuing also have sons, fathers, and brothers who need rescuing? And those women aren’t as bigoted as you....so they’re not interested in leaving their male family members behind. You should be ashamed of yourselves for preaching this nonsense.” Femme commented: “I’m positive a majority of those women have husbands, brothers, sons, male family members also harmed. They’d likely be fairly upset you’re advocating for the men they love to be passed over in rescue efforts. They don’t care about their gender, just their safety.” Jody John Edward commented: “What an appallingly misandrist post. All people, regardless of gender, should be helped. No doubt it will be men doing the rescuing. You are a disgrace.” Phill Andry commented: “You are a female supremacist organization that promotes the idea that male lives are worth less than female lives. Disgusting.” Just Dave commented: “Why is the UN calling for such obvious and outright sexist behavior?”

Based on X users’ overwhelming agreement that UN Women’s post was discriminatory, X added a “community note.” The community note, which now appears below UN Women’s post, says:

“For women and girls to be “placed at the center of rescue efforts” would inherently imply discriminating against men and boys during humanitarian response, which is explicitly forbidden by international legal frameworks for humanitarian action.”

UN Women’s Pattern of Bigotry

Individuals who are unfamiliar with UN Women might be inclined to believe that the entity’s post was an accidental one-off. Sadly, that belief is unlikely to be true. UN Women has a history of publishing anti-male propaganda on X. What’s more, a couple of days prior to UN Women’s controversial post, UN Women’s Executive Director, Sima Bahous, and the UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Tom Fletcher, published similar comments (shown below).

International Humanitarian Law

UN Women’s post contradicts international humanitarian law. International humanitarian law recognises that men and women sometimes differ in their needs during emergencies, but such law does not say that women’s needs should be centred or prioritised over men’s needs. Instead, international humanitarian law implies that aid should be provided based on medical need. The notion that aid should be prioritised based on group identity is unethical, but it is consistent with the misguided concept of “health equity”—a key component of Woke medicine.

UN Women’s Funding

Over the past couple of years, taxpayers have called on UN Women to lose its intersectional feminist ideology and be fairer and more neutral in its approach. UN Women has consistently ignored these calls. Instead, they have dug their heels in, refusing to reform, and stating that, in 2026, they plan to fight the “backlash against gender equality.”

Aware of UN Women’s unhinged behaviour, both the United States and Israel announced in early 2026 that they would no longer fund the entity. Nevertheless, other member states still send millions of dollars to UN Women each year. In fact, just a couple of days before UN Women’s post about Venezuela, representatives from countries such as Sweden (UN Women’s biggest funder), Finland, Denmark, Belgium, Japan, South Korea, Albania, Vietnam, Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates attended the UN Women’s Executive Board Meeting and reaffirmed their commitments to UN Women. None of these countries have publicly condemned UN Women for its behaviour on X.

Total financial contributions to UN Women between 2011 and 2023 from its top member state funders. See the data brief, “ UN Women Funding Sources ,” for a detailed breakdown of financial contributions to UN Women.

Other UN Women News: Double Standards

UN Women was also criticized last week for one of its other X posts (shown below). The post pertained to the number of male and female referees in this year’s men’s World Cup. UN Women expressed concern that only six of the 170 referees in this year’s competition are women.

However, what UN Women did not tell its followers is that in the last women’s World Cup in 2023, none of the referees or assistant referees were men, and UN Women did not advocate for more sex-balanced referee representation in that case. Thus, as many X users pointed out, UN Women continues to apply a double standard regarding the idea of equal representation. That is, UN Women advocates for equal representation when women are “underrepresented” in an area but not when men are “underrepresented” in an area.

Conclusion

UN Women is turning into its own worst enemy. The more extreme it has become, the more it has exposed its biased, unethical agenda. Community pushback online is a fair starting point for raising awareness of UN Women’s agenda. The more public pushback that UN Women receives, the more difficult it will be for member state representatives to justify their support for this international beast of irrationality and inhumanity.

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