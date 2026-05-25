The Nuzzo Letter

The Nuzzo Letter

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Daniel Holden's avatar
Daniel Holden
4h

Loved this article. I often think of the sacrifices of my ancestors who fought in all the was covered in your article. All men of course. I had ancestors fight for the south in the civil war even though none of them were slave owners.

Females often dismiss the fact that only US men are required to sign up for the draft. They fail to recognize that if we men do not do so, we cannot vote in federal elections. I would not have been hired by the USPS if I had not.

In front of congress, one of the silly feminists testified that if the 19th amendment was ratified, women would not need to be drafted because wars would be ended by women.

We see that the world has gotten worse since that amended passed. The US debt has ballooned because the politicians pander to the females and use money taken from men to buy the female votes.

I fear for my grandsons, who will have to clean up the messes made by these females and their male conspirators.

Fortunately my sons married excellent women, who love my sons and are great mothers to my grandsons.

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Ryan's avatar
Ryan
4h

Thanks for posting this! People tend to forget and do not realize the sacrifice made by others. Whether one agrees with going to war or not, these men died... and that is worthy of mention early and often.

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