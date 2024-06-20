The Nuzzo Letter

Childhood Sex Differences in Strength - Meta-Analysis?
Jim Nuzzo is my favorite researcher. He is working to bypass the woke academic gauntlet by seeking private funding to accomplish an important study. He…
Published on MenAreGood Substack  
16:09
New research confirms the rise of Woke medicine
In March of this year, I shared a story about one of my research papers that was found to be so disagreeable to a women on the journal’s editorial team…
  
James L. Nuzzo
1
16:53
Announcing a funding drive for research into childhood sex differences in muscle strength
To the readers of The Nuzzo Letter, I am pleased to announce that I am starting a funding drive for a research project titled, “Muscle strength in boys…
  
James L. Nuzzo
Weekly Roundup
Jun 10 – 16, 2024
  
James L. Nuzzo
The muscle fatigue curve
A fascinating pattern of how the body preserves strength under exercise duress
  
James L. Nuzzo
2
12:12
Graph of the Week
Unintentional Drowning Deaths in the United States, 2019-2022
  
James L. Nuzzo
1
Weekly Roundup
Jun 3 – 9, 2024
  
James L. Nuzzo
Graph of the Week
Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome in the United States
  
James L. Nuzzo
Weekly Roundup
May 27 – Jun 2, 2024
  
James L. Nuzzo

May 2024

History didn't start at Title IX
Photographs from muscle fitness research between 1924 and 1968 showing female participation
  
James L. Nuzzo
4
18:19
Graph of the Week
Representation of Female Participants in NIH-funded Research
  
James L. Nuzzo
Weekly Roundup
May 20 – 26, 2024
  
James L. Nuzzo
