Childhood Sex Differences in Strength - Meta-Analysis?
Jim Nuzzo is my favorite researcher. He is working to bypass the woke academic gauntlet by seeking private funding to accomplish an important study. He…
Published on MenAreGood Substack
•
Jun 20
16:09
New research confirms the rise of Woke medicine
In March of this year, I shared a story about one of my research papers that was found to be so disagreeable to a women on the journal’s editorial team…
Jun 19
•
James L. Nuzzo
7
1
16:53
Announcing a funding drive for research into childhood sex differences in muscle strength
To the readers of The Nuzzo Letter, I am pleased to announce that I am starting a funding drive for a research project titled, “Muscle strength in boys…
Jun 17
•
James L. Nuzzo
Weekly Roundup
Jun 10 – 16, 2024
Jun 15
•
James L. Nuzzo
The muscle fatigue curve
A fascinating pattern of how the body preserves strength under exercise duress
Jun 12
•
James L. Nuzzo
2
12:12
Graph of the Week
Unintentional Drowning Deaths in the United States, 2019-2022
Jun 10
•
James L. Nuzzo
1
1
Weekly Roundup
Jun 3 – 9, 2024
Jun 8
•
James L. Nuzzo
1
Graph of the Week
Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome in the United States
Jun 3
•
James L. Nuzzo
Weekly Roundup
May 27 – Jun 2, 2024
Jun 1
•
James L. Nuzzo
2
May 2024
History didn't start at Title IX
Photographs from muscle fitness research between 1924 and 1968 showing female participation
May 30
•
James L. Nuzzo
6
18:19
Graph of the Week
Representation of Female Participants in NIH-funded Research
May 27
•
James L. Nuzzo
1
Weekly Roundup
May 20 – 26, 2024
May 25
•
James L. Nuzzo
2
