Dear Subscribers,

Thank you for tagging along in 2025. It’s been a wild ride!

First, a special thank you to everyone who has donated to The Nuzzo Letter this year. Some of you voluntarily signed up to give recurring monthly donations through Donorbox, while others have given one-off donations either through Donorbox or the Go Fund Me research account. All these donations have been amazing! They have allowed me to keep ticking along. I am very grateful! Thank you!

In 2025, The Nuzzo Letter demonstrated continued growth, productivity, and publicity. Let’s have a look.

1. GROWTH

The Nuzzo Letter surpassed the milestone of over 1,000 free subscribers plus over 3,000 followers. This growth was steady throughout the year plus a few intermittent bursts.

Remember, many large-audience writers on Substack had subscriber bases that migrated over to Substack from other long-established blogs on other platforms. I did not have a blog or large X following prior to starting The Nuzzo Letter, so the growth here has been organic, starting from scratch.

2. PRODUCTIVITY

Academic Papers

In terms of peer-reviewed papers published in academic journals, four papers were published in 2025 from The Nuzzo Letter:

Substack

In 2025, The Nuzzo Letter published 52 Graph of the Week posts (did not miss a week!), 52 Weekly Roundup posts (did not miss a week!), and 22 essay/podcasts.

During the middle of the year, a significant amount of my time was spent researching, documenting, and writing My Academic Cancellation Story. This story gained media coverage; I presented it at the annual conference for Australians for Science & Freedom conference, and it is now the most frequently viewed post in the history of The Nuzzo Letter. Other projects at The Nuzzo Letter in 2025 that required the most time investment included the reports on UN Women’s Funding Sources and UN Women’s Propaganda Strategies.

Most Viewed Posts in 2025

As keen subscribers, I thought you might also be interested to know what the most frequently viewed posts at The Nuzzo Letter were in 2025. Below, I have listed them.

My 10 Favorite Graph of the Week Posts in 2025

Graphs published at The Nuzzo Letter are impacting the public conversation around men’s health and sex differences. They are commonly shared on social media, and multiple graphs from The Nuzzo Letter were published in David Maywald’s recent book, The Relentless War on Masculinity.

Below, I share my personal top 10 favorite Graph of the Week posts from 2025. The full archives of Graph of the Week are available here.

Writing for Other Outlets

During 2025, I also wrote for other outlets. I wrote two essays at the blog of THE Australians for Science & Freedom, and I wrote several essays at Reality’s Last Stand (shown below).

The Most Important Thing That I Wrote in 2025

I believe that the most important essay that I wrote in 2025 was my piece at Reality’s Last Stand titled, “Woke Academics Are Rigging Research Methods to Support Their Ideology.” I cannot emphasise enough how much destruction has been done to our universities, and consequently, to a whole generation of human beings and human knowledge from academics who have knowingly disregarded objective epistemology and the scientific method – all to achieve their political aims. Please distribute this article widely, if you are so inclined.

3. PUBLICITY

Content published at The Nuzzo Letter is spreading around the world:

In 2025, many podcasters learned of The Nuzzo Letter and subsequently invited me onto their shows to discuss men’s health, academia, and other miscellaneous topics. I appeared on as Men Are Good, Men Need to be Heard, Honey Badger Radio, We Over Me, Psychobabble, Dr. Joe Unplugged, TinMen Podcast, Fresh Economic Thinking Podcast, Critical Therapy Antidote Podcast, Ferg Running Podcast, and Therapy Disruptors Podcast. See the archives of these podcasts here.

4. FAVORITE ARTICLES BY OTHER WRITERS IN 2025

Finally, throughout 2025, I learned a great deal from other writers. The archive of the Weekly Roundup is full of insightful articles from these individuals. Great job all around!

Below, I have listed five of my favorite articles by other writers in 2025. I hope that you can find time in 2026 to read them, if you have not already.

What Broke University Science?

‘Positionality Statements’ Undermine Scientific Integrity

The (Female) Elephant in the Room

The Great Feminization

From Worriers to Warriors: The Cultural Rise of Women

